I have worked previously in a metaphysical shop for 9 years, I met many amazing people such as; Witches, Psychics, Ghost hunters, Geologists, people with abilities, I can't even describe other than amazing, and more! Then I stepped away due to life changing and I really needed to find myself again. Over the past few years I worked with my husband in his businesses and started to find my inspiration again. Last year, in the beginning, the idea of this shop blossomed in my mind and I could not let it go. I knew I wanted my feet planted back into this walk of life with the help of my husband ( he always loved this aspect of life also, he's my rock and best friend!). I wanted to deal with the world of spirituality and the unknown again. I always say unknown, because we are all on our own journey of personal growth. That is the beauty of this type of lifestyle. We are all trying to blossom, learn, and find something we have been searching for. Practically Spellbound is a shop to help anyone and everyone grow, find their path, find tools to do so; or just buy it because, hey, it's just pretty and we need it. That's OK too! Whatever the case may be, I'm here to help to the best of my ability. I myself am learning, we are always learning, and I'm never afraid to say I may not have the answers you need or the things you may want, but I can sure try to help you. So, what makes you spellbound?