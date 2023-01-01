I have worked previously in a metaphysical shop for 9 years, I met many amazing people such as; Witches, Psychics, Ghost hunters, Geologists, people with abilities, I can't even describe other than amazing, and more! Then I stepped away due to life changing and I really needed to find myself again. Over the past few years I worked with my husband in his businesses and started to find my inspiration again. Last year, in the beginning, the idea of this shop blossomed in my mind and I could not let it go. I knew I wanted my feet planted back into this walk of life with the help of my husband ( he always loved this aspect of life also, he's my rock and best friend!). I wanted to deal with the world of spirituality and the unknown again. I always say unknown, because we are all on our own journey of personal growth. That is the beauty of this type of lifestyle. We are all trying to blossom, learn, and find something we have been searching for. Practically Spellbound is a shop to help anyone and everyone grow, find their path, find tools to do so; or just buy it because, hey, it's just pretty and we need it. That's OK too! Whatever the case may be, I'm here to help to the best of my ability. I myself am learning, we are always learning, and I'm never afraid to say I may not have the answers you need or the things you may want, but I can sure try to help you. So, what makes you spellbound?
We offer a wide range of things; handmade items, clay items, vintage items, crystals and minerals, one-of-a-kind items that are only made once, and soon there will be even more! As Practically Spellbound grows, I would love to add tools, incense, tarot and oracle cards, wands, jewelry, books, and even more! There is no limitation on what may enter this eclectic shop.
Practically Spellbound is here to provide items to help you on your journey! Maybe enhance a room with decor, maybe add something to your altar, maybe you need a piece to finish complete an outfit, or maybe you just need someone to chat with to help you find what you need, or even find something you are looking for- let Practically Spellbound try and help you!
Have a blessed day!
